15 Civilians Killed in Kunduz Roadside Blast

Tolo News: At least 15 civilians among them six women, one man, six young girls and two children were killed and two others were wounded as after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province, said Abdul Jabbar Naeemi, the governor of Kunduz province. He said that the roadside bomb was planted by the Taliban insurgents and the civilians were travelling to Imam Sahib district of the province to participate in a wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, in another incident in Sar-e-Pul province, 13 civilians were injured in a car bomb explosion. Click here to read more (external link).