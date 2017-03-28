13 suspected terrorists detained in S. Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, March 28 (Xinhua) — Security forces have captured 13 suspected terrorists in Taliban former stronghold Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan, said a statement of National Directorate of Security (NDS) or intelligence agency released here Tuesday.

“Thirteen terrorists who were involved in target killing and attacking security checkpoints, military bases and logistic convoys have been arrested in Kandahar,” the statement asserted.

The intelligence agency also released the photos of the suspected terrorists and all of them are Afghans and have confessed to their affiliation with the Taliban group, the statement added.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar and the neighboring Helmand and Zabul provinces are yet to make comment.

