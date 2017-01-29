11 Taliban militants detained in Afghan southern province

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Security forces have captured 11 militants loyal to the Taliban outfit in Taliban former stronghold the southern Kandahar province, National Directorate of Security (NDS) or the country’s spy agency said in a statement released here on Sunday.

According to the statement, the arrested militants are Afghans and were active against government interests in parts of Kandahar, Zabul and Helmand provinces and had organized attacks on logistic convoys of security forces in the southern region.

A good quantity of arms and ammunitions were also seized from the hideouts of the arrested militants, the statement asserted.

Taliban militants are yet to make comment on the report.

