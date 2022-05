8am: On Saturday night (April 30), the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces led by Khair Mohammad Andarabi carried out attacks on Taliban bases in the villages of Taghanak and Paskundi in the Pul-e-Hesar district (in the Andarab region) of Baghlan province. According to independent sources, casualties were reported on both sides. Eleven Taliban members and an NRF commander named Sabzali Andarabi were reportedly killed during the clashes. Click here to read more (external link).