10 Taliban Fighters Killed by NRF in Andrab

8am: As a result of the ambush of the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in Andrab, Baghlan province, 10 Taliban fighters were killed and 8 others were wounded. The clash between the forces of the two sides broke out on Thursday night in the Taghanak village of Pul-e Hesar district, Baghlan’s Andarab region. According to sources, the conflict lasted for an hour. At the same time, sources have reported the occurrence of a conflict between NRF forces and the Taliban in Takhar province. Recently, clashes between NRF forces and the Taliban has increased in various parts of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

