10 including 4 police killed in clash in N. Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, June 23 (Xinhua) — A total of 10 people including four police and six insurgents were killed as a clash erupted in Dasht-e-Archi district of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Saturday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari Saadi said.

The clash, according to the official, flared up after Taliban fighters stormed several checkpoints in Salahudin area of Dasht-e-Archi district in early hours of Saturday. Police returned fire, triggering gun battle during which six militants and four police had been killed.

Six militants and two police have also been injured in the fighting, the official said.

Taliban militants who have stepped up activities since late April have not commented.

