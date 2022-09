Forbes: Kabul airport is controlled by the Haqqani network, an entity designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States and subject to international sanctions. The network’s leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is Afghanistan’s Interior Minister and intelligence chief and is wanted for prosecution in the United States. The head of civil aviation, which oversees Afghanistan’s airports, is a sanctioned member of the Haqqani network. Click here to read more (external link).