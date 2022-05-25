Tajikistan to host regional security summit on Afghanistan

Ariana: Tajikistan is scheduled to host a regional security summit on Afghanistan on Thursday and Friday this week. The meeting will be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and will be attended by representatives from countries in the region. The meeting will be held on Thursday and Friday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and will be attended by India’s national security adviser and representatives from Russia, China, Iran and Central Asian countries, Indian media reported, but it is unclear whether Pakistan will send a delegation to this meeting or not. Click here to read more (external link).