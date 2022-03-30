Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million

Ariana: National Statistics and Information Administration of Afghanistan (NSIA), estimated Afghanistan population more than 34 million. In an event held by NSIA under the name of Publication of the Statistical Yearbook of 1400, on Wednesday in capital Kabul the administration said that their survey found total population is 34.3 million – 17.5 million (51%) are male and 16.8 million (49%) are female, including 24.2 million (70.6%) rural population, 8.6 million (25%) urban and 1.5 million (4.4%) nomadic. Click here to read more (external link).