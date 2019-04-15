Afghan Hindus, Sikhs Celebrate Vesak Festival

Tolo News: Known also as Buddha Day, the festival is celebrated by music and dance in Nangarhar, Kabul and other provinces where the Hindu and Sikh residents are living. The Hindu and Sikh residents said threats continue against them and that this has affected their festivals and rituals. Those who participated in the festival called on warring parties to agree on a ceasefire and roll up their sleeves for bringing peace to the country. “They should come forward to the peace table. Afghans are ready for peace,” said Gorbachchan Singh, a Nangarhar resident. Click here to read more (external link).