Weapon cache discovered in Kabul

KABUL, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) — The personnel of the National Directorate for Security (NDS), the country’s spy agency, has discovered a huge weapon cache of terrorists in Kabul, thus foiling possible terrorist attacks in the city, said a statement of the entity Wednesday.

The weapon cache, according to the statement, contains different kinds of arms and ammunitions including three suicide vests, explosive devices and remote control instruments used by terrorists in conducting subversive activities.

With discovering the contraband and destroying it, the NDS has foiled terror networks to conduct subversive operations in the capital city, the statement asserted.