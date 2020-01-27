Wanted Man Says ‘NDS Asked Him to Commit Assassinations’ in Kabul

Tolo News: Hasib Quwai Markaz, a man who has been on the wanted list of the Ministry of Interior Affairs for the past few months, in a social media video posted on Monday claims that the country’s intelligence apparatus – the National Directorate of Security (NDS) – is involved in targeted killings in Kabul and that he was asked by the agency to kill six influential figures. In the video, he names a number of NDS officials who, he alleges, asked him to kill Gul Haidar, a former mujahideen leader, and Wakil Ahmad Moutawakel, the former Taliban regime’s foreign minister, among others. Click here to read more (external link).