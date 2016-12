Tolo News: Lala Del Souz, the head of the Sikh community in Kunduz city, was killed by unknown gunmen Thursday morning, officials confirmed. Del Souz, a naturopath, was gunned down at about 9am in the Haji Gulistan Kochi Haman area of the city. He had reportedly been on his way to his shop when the shooting occurred. Click here to read more (external link).

