UK Increases Support to NATO Mission in Afghanistan by 100 Troops – Government

MOSCOW, September 4 (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom sent 100 Welsh Guards to Afghanistan as part of a larger pledge to boost NATO mission in the country, the UK government said on Tuesday in a statement.

“100 Welsh Guards arrived in Afghanistan last week. They travelled with Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson who was in the country for a three-day visit,” the government said in a statement.

The 100 soldiers are only the first group of additional 440 troops that the United Kingdom has pledged to send to Afghanistan. The new troops will be added to those on a mission with the UK-led Kabul Security Force (KSF). They will also continue mentoring the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

NATO is maintaining a multinational training mission in Afghanistan, helping and mentoring the local forces on the fight against terrorism.