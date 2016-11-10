U.S. Embassy Warns Of Possible Attacks In Tajikistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 10, 2016

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe says it had obtained information about possible attacks on large public gatherings in Tajikistan and its border crossings with Afghanistan.

The embassy said in a statement on November 10 that “terrorist groups” may carry out attacks, but did not name them. It urged U.S. citizens to avoid large crowds and public transportation.

Tajikistan’s security forces often report clashes with Afghan drug smugglers along the border.

The warning from the U.S. Embassy comes as the impoverished Central Asian country plans a series of events in parks and other public places to mark a new holiday, President’s Day, on November 16.

With reporting by Reuters

