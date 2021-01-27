Two Afghan Policemen Killed, Five Others Wounded In Kabul Blasts

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Afghan officials say two policemen have been killed and at least five others wounded in separate attacks in different parts of the capital, Kabul.

The two officers were killed on January 27 by “sticky bombs” — explosives attached to their vehicle — in the eastern district of the city, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.

Two other policemen were wounded in a separate morning attack when a bomb placed on their vehicle blew up in Kabul’s north, the official said.

Two more explosions took place later in the day — including one attached to a civilian vehicle that wounded three passengers.

The fourth bomb, placed in a flowerpot on the pavement in central Kabul, did not cause any casualties, Faramarz said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibly for the blasts.

In recent months, Kabul has been plagued by sticky bomb attacks that usually go off in morning rush-hour traffic.

One civilian was killed and another wounded in a similar attack on January 26, Kabul police said.

Based on reporting by AFP and tolonews.com

