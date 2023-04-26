Tajikistan’s Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists on its Border with Afghanistan

Khaama: “Two members of an international terrorist cell crossed the state border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday morning to conduct terrorist activities. The terrorists were eliminated in a joint anti-terror operation by the republic’s law enforcement agencies,” local media reported. The investigation is going on to identify the identity of the militants, the statement said. It also added that the incident happened in the autonomous province of Gorno-badakhsahn, Vanj District. Click here to read more (external link).