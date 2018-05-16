VOA News / May 15, 2018: A grass-roots movement for peace by some residents that began in April as a sit-in in Afghanistan’s restive Helmand province now has become a march for peace from Helmand to capital city, Kabul. The group has reached neighboring Kandahar province where it told reporters their calls for peace are being ignored by warring sides, and the walk is a renewed effort for an end to violence across the country. VOA’s Azizullah Popal reports from Kandahar.
Residents of Helmand Begin 400-mile Walk to Kabul
