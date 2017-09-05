Red Cross Staff Members Released In Northern Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 5, 2017

Two Afghan staff members from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who had been abducted by armed men in February in the northern Jozjan Province have been released.

“We are relieved and grateful that our colleagues are now back with us unharmed,” ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan Monica Zanarelli said in a statement on September 5.

Unknown armed men abducted two staff members after killing six of their colleagues while they were on the way to an area in Jozjan on February 8.

“It has taken a lot of effort, and we are thankful to the communities and the authorities who have mobilized and played a role in facilitating our colleagues’ release,” Zanarelli said in her statement.

The ICRC refused to say who the kidnappers were or what the motive behind the abduction was.

A Spanish Red Cross staff member was kidnapped in northern Kunduz Province in December and released after 19 days in captivity.

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.