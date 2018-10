ANI:¬†More than 50,000 militants from 21 terrorist organisations are currently operating in Afghanistan, the country’s deputy Defence Minister, Hilaluddin Helal, said on Friday. Out of these 70 per cent are Pakistanis. “As much as 70 per cent of IS [members] are Pakistanis, 6 per cent are Uzbeks, 4 per cent are Chechens, 3 per cent are Arabs, 1 per cent are Chinese and 14 per cent are Afghans,” Helal pointed out. Click here to read more (external link).