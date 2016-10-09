NY Bombing Suspect’s Father: US ‘Punishing’ My Family

Associated Press: ISLAMABAD — The father of New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami said on Saturday that the FBI had made “mistake after mistake” in handling the case and is now “punishing” the family for his son’s wrongdoing by barring them from travelling to the United States. Mohammed Rahami told The Associated Press by phone that the FBI did not “do its job properly” by failing to act when he contacted investigators in 2014 with concerns his son could be a terrorist. He said he told investigators that his son had become “bad” and his personality had changed after returning from trips to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).