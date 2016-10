1TV: Citing measures to ensure security, Afghan officials on Thursday announced a ban on Ashura street processions. Ashura, a day which is marked widely by Shiite to mourn the martyrdom of Hussain Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, falls on October 12. At a press press briefing, Afghanistan Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Kabul Garrison urged residents not to hold processions in open areas. Click here to read more (external link).