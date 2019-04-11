New Corps Established To Improve Northeast Security

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday announced the creation of a new army corps aimed at improving the fragile security situation in the country’s northeastern regions. Known as the 217 Pamir Army Corps, the new military establishment will help to secure some key highways in the northeastern parts of the country, military officials said. Defense officials said the new corps has two brigades. A corps is basically consisting of six brigades with 24,000 soldiers. Click here to read more (external link).

More Security News