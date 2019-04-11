formats

New Corps Established To Improve Northeast Security

afghansoldierTolo News: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday announced the creation of a new army corps aimed at improving the fragile security situation in the country’s northeastern regions. Known as the 217 Pamir Army Corps, the new military establishment will help to secure some key highways in the northeastern parts of the country, military officials said. Defense officials said the new corps has two brigades. A corps is basically consisting of six brigades with 24,000 soldiers. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. *HONESTY TEST:
    ============
    Is the US defense minister
    telling the truth or lying- in fact; this provocatively-deceptive
    move
    would certainly escalate
    deadly
    conflicts and hostilities.
    .
    Ironically; they were highly-publicizing
    de-escalation
    of
    their military involvement
    in
    Afghanistan.

