NATO Chief Hopes Alliance to Prolong Funding of Afghan Forces Till 2024 at Brussels Summit

· 5 Comments
BRUSSELS, June 15 (Sputnik) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expected the upcoming NATO summit to result in prolonging financing for the Afghan security forces till 2024.

“Our training mission in Afghanistan is another key contribution to the fight against international terrorism. And I expect that we will agree at the Summit to extend funding for the Afghan forces to 2024, to support them as they create the conditions for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg told reporters at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Stoltenberg and Merkel held talks earlier in the day in Berlin ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels, scheduled for July 11-12.

The United States launched an anti-terrorist military operation in Afghanistan in 2001, with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) contingent later deployed in the country after the UN Security Council authorized the move.

NATO withdrew its military contingent from Afghanistan in 2014, replacing it with a non-military Resolute Support mission. Its objective is to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in preserving peace and stability in the country.

In August 2017, US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghanistan strategy, in which he pledged to continue US support for the Afghan government and military. Trump also said the mandate of US troops to target terrorists in Afghanistan would be expanded and approved sending an additional 4,000 troops to the country.

5 thoughts on “NATO Chief Hopes Alliance to Prolong Funding of Afghan Forces Till 2024 at Brussels Summit

  1. Yes; you must hurry up
    and
    find another source of financial support for your nasty operation
    on
    killing fields
    of
    Afghanistan.
    *****
    ***
    *
    If the US tax payers decide to protest and withdraw their support for gas price increase at the gas pumps, then the
    war mongers
    and
    war criminals
    would definately won’t be able to get the blank check.
    ======
    ===
    =
    That will basically mean the end of continuation
    of warfares inside
    Afghanistan- the hot conflict
    won’t Last long then.
    without proper
    funding.

    Reply

  2. That is why they are desperately looking
    for another
    source to
    fund it all.
    .
    The other option is that they could always get to use free oil revenues
    from the subjugated Islamic countries to fund
    the
    war machineries
    and
    the Mercenaries
    in
    Afghanistan; directly or indirectly.

    Reply

  3. The “war mongers”
    are very talented in fund raising and profiting war bonanzas, ((from several sources)), for their evil plans
    in
    Islamic countries.
    *****
    ***
    *
    Even then; they won’t get too far- because, the do not have any
    “honorable cause”
    to
    back it
    all up.

    Reply

  4. At best; it will be perpetually-maintained- with no end at sight.
    ***
    **
    *
    That will eventually worn out the
    war mongers
    and
    war criminals,; due to
    lack of
    predictable victor.

    Reply

