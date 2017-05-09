Military Choppers Land In Sar-e-Pul ‘To Equip Militants’

Tolo News: Local officials in Sar-e-Pul province in Afghanistan’s north claimed on Tuesday that two military helicopters landed in the Sayyad district in the province in order to equip insurgents. “According to the report we have received from the 2nd Battalion of the Afghan National Army, which fights on the first line of the battle in Sar-e-Pul, two military helicopters landed in a stronghold of the enemy at 8pm last Thursday,” Sar-e-Pul governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat told TOLOnews. Click here to read more (external link).