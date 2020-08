Xinhua: Gunmen killed a pro-government tribal leader in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, local police said Monday. “Alizaman, a tribal elder and influential leader, was shot and killed outside his house in Zintu area of Mianshin district late on Sunday,” Jamal Barekzai, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua. The assailants fled the scene after the shooting and provincial police had been investigating the attack, said the official. Click here to read more (external link).