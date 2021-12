Tolo News: A bomb blast targeted the vehicle of a religious scholar, Mawllawi Abdul Salam Abid, the Interior Ministry said, adding that Abid and three companions suffered slight injuries. Eyewitnesses told TOLO news that the explosion was due to a magnetic bomb blast. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 of Kabul city. Click here to read more (external link).