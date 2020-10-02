Govt to Merge Local Police with Local Army, National Police

Tolo News: The plan will include merging 10,000 local policemen with local army forces and others with the ANP. The government has started implementing a plan to merge the Afghan Local Police with Afghan Local Army and the Afghan National Police, officials said on Friday. Recently, the Afghan government separated the Public Protection Forces, Border Security Forces and Traffic Police from the structure of the Ministry of Interior Affairs. Click here to read more (external link).
*Yes;
=======
amounting
to
far
more
effective tactical measures
to
be used
as
repressive
tools- iron fisted
rules;
under extremely deadly hostile
environments; all
across the land.
*
*
HOW
COUJD
YOU JUSTIFY
THAT ?????????
*
*It
will
turn out;
extremely
repressive and deadly !
*