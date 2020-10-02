formats

Govt to Merge Local Police with Local Army, National Police

· 3 Comments

Tolo News: The plan will include merging 10,000 local policemen with local army forces and others with the ANP. The government has started implementing a plan to merge the Afghan Local Police with Afghan Local Army and the Afghan National Police, officials said on Friday.  Recently, the Afghan government separated the Public Protection Forces, Border Security Forces and Traffic Police from the structure of the Ministry of Interior Affairs. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Govt to Merge Local Police with Local Army, National Police

  1. *Yes;
    =======
    amounting
    to
    far
    more
    effective tactical measures
    to
    be used
    as
    repressive
    tools- iron fisted
    rules;
    under extremely deadly hostile
    environments; all
    across the land.
    *
    *

    Reply

