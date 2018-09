Tolo News: On Friday evening President Ashraf Ghani said at a meeting with representatives from the Dasht-e-Barchi community that Kabul will be divided into four security zones and special attention will be given to Dasht-e-Barchi’s security. Former chief of the National Directorate of Security Amrullah Saleh, however, told TOLOnews that dividing the capital into security zones will not result in better security. Click here to read more (external link).

