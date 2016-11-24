Four police killed in S. Afghan shooting

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) — Four police personnel died following a shooting incident in a police checkpoint in Kandahar city, capital of Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar on Thursday, sources said.

“A clash over an internal matter erupted between policemen manning a security checkpoint in Breshna Kot locality of the city at midday. Several shots were fired following the clash that resulted four policemen killed,” a provincial security source told Xinhua.

Several police were also injured by the firing, the source added.

Samim Khpalwak, provincial government spokesman, when approached by Xinhua, confirmed the incident and stated that “an investigation has been launched into the incident after the shooting and details will be released afterwards,”

However, he ruled out involvement of insurgents in the incident.

Kandahar and neighboring Helmand province are notorious for poppy growing and militancy.

