Former MP Mursal Nabizada’s Killer Was Arrested: Kabul Police

Khaama: Kabul police on Friday announced that the killer of Mursal Nabizada, former member of the Parliament of Afghanistan was arrested. Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson of the Kabul police command said on Twitter that the murderer of Mural Nabizada and one of her security guards was arrested, and confessed to the crime. Mursal Nabizada was killed by unknown gunmen in her home in the Arzaan Qemat area in provincial district 12 of Kabul on January 14. Musral Nabizada was one of the few political figures who remained in Afghanistan and lived in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Click here to read more (external link).