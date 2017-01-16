Former commander gunned down in N. Afghan province

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Unidentified armed men shot dead a former resistance commander in the northern Afghan Kunduz province on Monday, police spokesman in the province Mahfozullah Akbari said.

According to Akbari, unknown armed men opened fire on Majnon, a former anti-Taliban commander in Kunduz province in the morning rush hour, killing him on the spot and made their good escape.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest those involved in the killing, the spokesman added.

In a similar incident, unidentified armed men riding a motorbike opened fire and killed a government official in the neighboring Baghlan province Monday morning.

