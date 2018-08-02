Foreigners Found Dead in Kabul

VOA News

Ayesha Tanzeem

August 2, 2018

ISLAMABAD — Afghan police found the bodies of three foreign nationals shot and killed in the capital, Kabul, Thursday afternoon. The three, from India, Malaysia, and Macedonia, were abducted earlier in the day.

According to Bahar Mehr, an official with the Ministry of Interior, the three got out of their company car Thursday morning and moved into a private car by choice, indicating that someone they knew helped plan their abduction. He said authorities were investigating the matter.

Hashmatullah Stanikzai, a spokesman for the Kabul police, said they were kidnapped from Kabul’s District 9, in the east of the city but their bodies were found in the southern part of town.

The three worked for the international company Sodexo, which provides food and catering services around the world. It recently won a bid in Paris to operate Eiffel Tower restaurants with two Michelin starred chefs.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Kidnapping is one of the most common crimes in war-torn Afghanistan. Most kidnappings happen for ransom and target Afghans but foreigners have been targeted as well.

