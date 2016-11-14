Disturbing video of kidnapped Afghan kid goes viral

Khaama Press: A disturbing video which purportedly shows a kidnapped child has gone viral and is widely being shared in media since last week. The video which apparently emerged for the first time a month ago, has started to catch attraction in media, specifically in social media during the recent days. A bare child is shown in the video as he cries and makes to plea to her mother to rescue her. According to reports, the child was kidnapped from the 3rdpolice district of Farah city and his captors have reportedly asked for a ransom of $100,000. Click here to read more (external link).