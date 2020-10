Tolo News: Criminal incidents continue to take lives in Kabul despite the recent commitments by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh who pledged to fix the fragile situation in the nation’s capital. In the latest incident, Lemar Khalil, a former counter-narcotics commander of Kabul Police Headquarters was assassinated in Kabul. Also,a young girl was injured in PD18 of the city after armed men snatched her mobile phone and money on Tuesday night. Click here to read more (external link).