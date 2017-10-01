Civilians armed to protect mosques during Ashoura

Al Jazeera: Authorities in Afghanistan have tightened security in Kabul in advance of Ashoura on Sunday, the holiest day in the Shia Muslim calendar, fearing attacks on worshippers. The Afghan capital witnessed increased security, with extra police checkpoints set up in parts of the city where Ashoura processions traditionally take place. But Kabul residents have raised concerns at the government’s security plan, which includes arming hundreds of civilians to help protect mosques and religious processions that have come under attack recently. Many residents Al Jazeera spoke to say the policy could be misused in the future. Click here to read more (external link).

