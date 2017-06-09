Businesses in Kabul suffer as sit-in continues

KABUL, June 9 (Xinhua) — Businesses have suffered as a demonstration-turned sit-in entered its eighth day on Friday in Afghan capital Kabul as many shops have remained closed over the past few days.

“I am in lose over the past few days as few people dare to come to the market and go shopping,” a shopkeeper Ahmad Haroon told Xinhua on Friday.

Since a deadly truck bombing in Kabul on May 31 which left more than 150 people dead and injured more than 400 others which sparked people’s anger and triggered massive demonstrations, several markets and shops have remained closed as protesters continued to sit-in on several roads and streets.

“Since early morning I am wandering on Kabul streets to find travelers and earn some money but all in vain, because few people dare to come out of their home,” a taxi driver Mahboub told Xinhua.

Hundreds of people went to the streets in Kabul last Friday to protest against what they described as the “government failure” to ensure security and protect the life and property of the citizens.

The protesters have called on the government to provide security for citizens and bring to justice all those involved in terrorist activities.

Private sector has been damaged due to security incidents and demonstrations over the past few days, a senior official from Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Khan Jan Alkozai told media on Friday.

“The continued security incidents and closure of shops and markets would negatively affect trade and economic activities in the country,” an economist Nabi Sadat warned.