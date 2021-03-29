Behsud Situation: MPs Call for Alipoor’s Arrest

Tolo News: Some lawmakers in the lower house of the Afghan Parliament on Monday called for the arrest and prosecution of Alipoor, a local commander in Behsud district in Maidan Wardak, who is accused of downing an army helicopter in the district. The Wolesi Jirga speaker and some members said that the second vice president, Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, released Alipoor on bail three years ago, and that now Danesh should respond to the families of nine people who were killed in the downing of the helicopter in Behsud this month. Click here to read more (external link).