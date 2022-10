Khaama: Afghanistan was ranked as the “least secure” country in the world by Gallup’s Law and Order Index, which evaluated 120 countries based on their people’s sense of safety. This comes as Afghanistan ranked first as the unhappiest and the most “miserable” country according to Gallup’s Negative Experience Index, based on physical pain, mental disorder, and stress magnified by poverty, anxiety, and unemployment. Click here to read more (external link).