Tolo News: SIGAR said on Tuesday the number of forces in the ANDSF totaled an estimated 296,400 in January against the authorized 334,000 personnel. The number of Afghan security forces decreased by nearly 11 percent in the past year, the US government’s top watchdog on Afghanistan said on Tuesday, an indication of the difficulty Kabul will have in dealing with its precarious security situation. Click here to read more (external link).