Thousands joined a rally in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif on February 7 to demand the authorities do more to free a kidnapped child. Abdul-Rauf, a 9-year-old ethnic Turkmen boy, has been held captive for more than three months by kidnappers who are demanding a ransom. The family accuses the authorities of failing to act and says local warlords are behind the abduction. The family has also asked the Taliban for help.