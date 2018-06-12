Afghan Army to Receive 50 Helicopters From NATO in Near Future – Reports

MOSCOW, June 12 (Sputnik) -The NATO-led Resolute Support mission will soon provide 50 helicopters to the Afghan forces in a bid to boost the capabilities of the army, local media reported Tuesday, citing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

During his address to the Afghan security personnel in the province of Kandahar, Ghani thanked the servicemen for their great performance and issued instructions for the promotion of the soldiers, sergeants, and officers, according to the Khaama Press News Agency.

Earlier in June, Brig. Gen. Phillip Stewart, NATO’s Train, Advise and Assist Command-Air commander, said that the Afghan Air Force would triple in size over the next five years. The Air Force currently consists of around 8,000 servicemen and over 120 aircraft, according to the military official.

The Resolute Support mission comprises over 13,000 servicemen who are providing training and advice to the Afghan security personnel in their fight against terrorism and militant insurgency, particularly the Taliban group. The mission was launched in 2015.