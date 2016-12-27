Abducted Iranian national freed in Afghanistan

Tehran Times: An Iranian national abducted last Tuesday in the western Afghan province of Herat has been released and handed over to Iran’s Consulate in the province, an official with the Iranian consulate told Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday. Javad Mohammadi had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen after having been stopped on the Herat-Islam-Qala Highway, via which Iranian trucks enter Afghanistan. The Iranian citizen is a tank truck driver, the official, Mahdi Shahrokhi said, adding Javad is the third Iranian national abducted in Afghanistan over the past month. Click here to read more (external link).