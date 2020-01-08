2 Killed in Afghanistan Helicopter Crash

Ayesha Tanzeem

VOA News

January 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Two Afghan pilots died in a military helicopter crash in Farah province in western Afghanistan Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the MI 35 gunship was on its way from the provincial capital to the Pur Chaman district in the east of the province.

MoD is citing technical reasons for the crash that occurred around 11 in the morning.

The ministry issued a statement saying more details would be shared after an investigation.

Last October another army helicopter had crashed in Farah killing 20 people including passengers and crew.

The Taliban had claimed downing the chopper but the government blamed it on bad weather.

Several members of the provincial council and a military commander had died in that crash.