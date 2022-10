8am: 11 people with severed heads were found in the Pachiragam district of eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Sources say that these bodies were found on Wednesday (September 30th) in the Barghuli area, ​​Pachiragam district, Nangarhar province. Another source, who does not want to be identified, reports that the number of these bodies is 23. According to the source, the Taliban do not allow local people to collect the bodies. Click here to read more (external link).