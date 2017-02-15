Six Nation Talks in Moscow Ponder Afghanistan Crisis

Tolo News: A renewed attempt at finding a peaceful end to the lingering unrest in conflict-ridden Afghanistan held in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry has announced. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that the consultative meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow is a positive step in promoting regional cooperation and solidarity in the war against terrorism. Moscow has hosted at least two meetings on Afghanistan in less than two months in a bid to bring the much-awaited Afghan peace negotiation process between the government and the Taliban group back on track. The Taliban has long continued its armed struggle against the central government in Kabul. The six nations talks include representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, India, China and Iran where they will discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

