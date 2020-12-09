Russian Helicopters accuse Ukraine of endangering lives of US, Afghan troops

Ariana: Russian Helicopters, the manufacturer of Mi-17V-5 choppers used in Afghanistan, has warned that the lives of US and Afghan soldiers could be at risk as the helicopters are being repaired by unauthorized enterprises in Ukraine. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
AN
“INTERNATIONAL WAR BONANZA”
===========================
===========================
All the
congregating parasites
have had been
feeding off
and
were sharing staked; in and all around
the
KILLING-FIELDS
of
Afghanistan- they
all had been
involved
in
BLATANT
crime against the humanity
*
=====================
=====
===
==
=
.
-the involved armies
-the weapon manufacturers
-soldiers of fortunes
-camp-followers of all sorts
-intelligence agencies
from various destinations
-stooges
-rogue partisan volunteers
-neighboring countries
-and all other
providers and suppliers
…..AN…..
IMPARTIAL
“INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
………………………………
((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
……………………………….
IS
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
LOGICAL
ROUTE !!!!!
=======•=======================no
=====•
====
==
•
*IT
IS;
ALSO,
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
WAY
TO
LEGITIMIZE
*A
…………………………….
HONORABLY
BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
…………………………….
*
.
.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
====================
=========
=====
.
WILL EVENTUALLY
TRIUMPH !
====================
*
Obviously;
these beasts are
waging a war of attraction
against the regular
innocent local
population
of
Afghanistan- in an evil order
to
conquer and forcefully subjugate
the entire honorable
folks in and
around
Great *Afghanistan !
.*