Russian Helicopters accuse Ukraine of endangering lives of US, Afghan troops

Ariana: Russian Helicopters, the manufacturer of Mi-17V-5 choppers used in Afghanistan, has warned that the lives of US and Afghan soldiers could be at risk as the helicopters are being repaired by unauthorized enterprises in Ukraine. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. AN
    “INTERNATIONAL WAR BONANZA”
    ===========================
    ===========================
    All the
    congregating parasites
    have had been
    feeding off
    and
    were sharing staked; in and all around
    the
    KILLING-FIELDS
    of
    Afghanistan- they
    all had been
    involved
    in
    BLATANT
    crime against the humanity
    *
    =====================
    =====
    ===
    ==
    =
    .
    -the involved armies
    -the weapon manufacturers
    -soldiers of fortunes
    -camp-followers of all sorts
    -intelligence agencies
    from various destinations
    -stooges
    -rogue partisan volunteers
    -neighboring countries
    -and all other
    providers and suppliers

  2. …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

  3. Obviously;
    these beasts are
    waging a war of attraction
    against the regular
    innocent local
    population
    of
    Afghanistan- in an evil order
    to
    conquer and forcefully subjugate
    the entire honorable
    folks in and
    around
    Great *Afghanistan !
    .*

