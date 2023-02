Khaama: According to Zamir Kabulov, director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia has no intentions to close its diplomatic mission in Kabul, TASS reported. “Such thoughts have not even occurred,” Kabulov said when asked whether Russia had such plans. The Al-Arabiya TV channel stated that several Arab and Western governments have opted to close their embassies in Kabul due to security concerns. Click here to read more (external link).

