Putin expresses support for Tajikistan amid growing threats from Afghanistan

Khaama: Vladimir Putin stated that significant threats emanate from Afghanistan, and Russia supports Tajikistan's concerns regarding the threats from Afghanistan. In September of this year, the National Security Committee of Tajikistan announced that three terrorists had been targeted and killed near the border with Afghanistan. Tajikistan stated that these individuals were members of the "Jamiat Ansarullah" group and were planning terrorist attacks in the country. Additionally, over the past two years, ISIS has launched multiple rocket attacks from Afghan territory into Tajikistan and carried out a suicide attack in front of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, resulting in the deaths of two Russian diplomats.