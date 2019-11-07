IS in Afghanistan seeking to expand to Central Asia: Russia

1TV: “We have recorded a surge in activity of ISIS units in Afghanistan, united in the so-called Wilayah Khorasan,” Alexander Bortnikov said at the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the Central Asian states. Due to their looming defeat in Syria and Iraq, international terrorist organizations are hastily withdrawing their remaining forces from the Middle East and are creating new zones of instability in Asia and Africa, as well as creating a network of sleeper cells in Europe. Click here to read more (external link).